Bowman was sent to minor-league camp Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Bowman didn't allow an earned run in six spring innings and recorded a 7:1 K:BB, but that wasn't enough to earn him an Opening Day bullpen spot. He could be up in the big leagues at some point this season but won't be a particularly dangerous weapon there, as his career ERA in 149.1 major-league innings sits at a mediocre 4.10.

