Reds' Matt Bowman: Might be held back
Bowman has an undisclosed injury that could keep him out for a couple of days, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Bowman ended the 2018 season early with a finger circulation issue that required surgery in September. That might have prompted the Cardinals to make him available when the Reds claimed him in November, and that might be related to his delayed start this spring.
