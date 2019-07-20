Bowman was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Bowman has thrown 19.2 innings for the Reds this season, recording a 4.58 ERA. He's been poor over his last five outings, allowing six runs in 4.1 innings of work. He and Jimmy Herget were optioned Saturday with Amir Garrett (lat) returning from the injured list and Raisel Iglesias returning from paternity leave.

