Bowman was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow sprain Thursday.

Bowman was optioned to the Reds' alternate training site earlier in July, but it was determined that the right-hander suffered the injury prior to being sent down. As a result, the option was reversed, and he'll instead land on the major-league injured list. Either way, he'll be sidelined from major-league action for now. No timetable has been determined for his return to action.