Reds' Matt Bowman: Scheduled for live BP
Bowman (lat) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bowman has been sidelined for most of spring due to a lat strain, but he's finally nearing a return. If everything goes off without a hitch during Thursday's session against hitters, the right-hander could be cleared to make his Cactus League debut shortly thereafter.
