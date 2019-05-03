Reds' Matt Bowman: Sent back to minors
Bowman was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
Bowman was called up for the first time this season Wednesday but did not get into a game. He'll make way on the roster for Nick Senzel, who was called up for his big-league debut in a corresponding move.
