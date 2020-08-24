Bowman (elbow) will throw one more bullpen session at the Reds' alternate training site this week before testing himself against hitters, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Bowman won't be eligible to return from the 45-day injured list until Sept. 6, but based on where he currently stands in his recovery from a sprained right elbow, he looks like he's on track to be ready to go in the minimum amount of time. He made 27 appearances out of the Cincinnati bullpen in 2019, posting a 3.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 32 innings.