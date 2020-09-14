Reds manager David Bell said Monday that Bowman (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery later this week, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

After failing to win a spot on the Reds' Opening Day roster coming out of summer camp, the Reds later shifted him to the injured list after he was diagnosed with a sprained right elbow. Bowman had been cleared to resume a throwing program in August, but since the right-hander wasn't progressing as well as the Reds hoped, surgery was ordered up. The procedure will most likely keep Bowman sidelined through the end of the 2021 campaign, though he'll have a slight chance at pitching in some minor-league rehab games at the tail end of next season. According to John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer, the Reds will remove Bowman from their 60-man roster pool, and there's a good chance the reliever will be non-tendered this winter.