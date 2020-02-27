Davidson (hand) will start at first base and bat seventh Thursday in the Reds' Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Davidson was removed from the Reds' Cactus League opener Sunday against the Giants after being hit on the hand by a pitch, but his early exit looks to have been mostly precautionary. After appearing as a reserve and logging two at-bats in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Angels, Davidson has now received the green light to re-enter the Reds' spring lineup.