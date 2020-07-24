Davidson made the Reds' Opening Day roster after his contract was officially selected by the team Friday.

The temporarily expanded 30-man rosters create space for players like Davidson to make the team. The 29-year-old hit a respectable .228/.319/.419 for the White Sox in 2018, his most recent big-league season. While that line was good for a slightly above-average 104 wRC+, that's not a particularly exciting number for a player limited to the infield corners defensively, and with Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez locking down Davidson's preferred positions, it's unlikely he'll be much more than a bench bat this season.