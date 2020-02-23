Reds' Matt Davidson: Leaves after HBP
Davidson exited Sunday's Cactus League game against the White Sox after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Davidson hit a single in his only at-bat prior to being hit by the pitch. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but even if minor it wouldn't be surprising to see the 28-year-old held out of action for a couple days.
