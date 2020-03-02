Davidson (hand) will start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.

Davidson was able to avoid an extended absence after being struck on the hand by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Padres, resulting in his early departure. The fact that Davidson is occupying a spot in the infield rather than serving as a designated hitter implies that the hand injury is no longer affecting him at the plate or in the field.