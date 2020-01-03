Reds' Matt Davidson: Signs minor-league deal with Reds
Davidson signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday as a non-roster invitee, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
After appearing in 244 major-league games over 2017 and 2018, Davidson spent all of last season with Triple-A Nashville, where he hit .264/.339/.527 with 33 home runs and 101 RBI over 125 games. He'll get to prove himself in the Reds' major-league camp, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in the majors at some point in 2020 if he can perform well again at the Triple-A level.
