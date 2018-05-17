Harvey allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out five over four innings in Wednesday's win over the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Like in his debut start with Cincinnati last week, Harvey only made it through four innings as he continues to get stretched out to a full workload following a bullpen stint while still with the Mets. It was a bit of a mixed bag in this one, as Harvey displayed strong command (55 strikes on 77 pitches and no walks), but he allowed four extra-base hits including a home run. He could be worth monitoring going forward, but it's still too early to know which version of Harvey has arrived in Cincinnati. He'll take his next start Tuesday against the Pirates.