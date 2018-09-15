Reds' Matt Harvey: Blanks Cubs in no-decision
Harvey didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs, allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out six.
The right-hander outdueled Cole Hamels and exited the game in line for his eighth win of the year, but the Reds bullpen promptly coughed up three runs in the seventh inning as soon as Harvey left the mound. He'll take a 4.67 ERA into his next start Wednesday in Milwaukee.
