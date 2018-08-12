Reds' Matt Harvey: Dazzles but doesn't earn decision
Harvey threw seven strong innings Saturday but didn't factor into the decision. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven Diamondbacks.
The right-hander rebounded from a disaster against the Nationals the previous weekend by rolling through Arizona on Saturday. His erratic game logs remind anyone who plucks him off mixed-league waiver wires that he's a matchup-based asset. He'll again have that allure in a home effort Friday against the Giants.
