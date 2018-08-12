Harvey threw seven strong innings Saturday but didn't factor into the decision. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven Diamondbacks.

The right-hander rebounded from a disaster against the Nationals the previous weekend by rolling through Arizona on Saturday. His erratic game logs remind anyone who plucks him off mixed-league waiver wires that he's a matchup-based asset. He'll again have that allure in a home effort Friday against the Giants.