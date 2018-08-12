Harvey threw seven strong innings against Arizona on Saturday but didn't factor into the decision. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven.

The right-hander rebounded from a disaster against the Nationals last weekend by rolling through Arizona on Saturday. His erratic game logs remind anyone who plucks him off the waiver wire that he's a matchup-based asset. He'll again have that allure in a home effort Friday against the Giants.

More News
Our Latest Stories