Reds' Matt Harvey: Delivers second straight quality start
Harvey (3-5) allowed one run on six hits and one walk across 6.2 innings for the win Tuesday against the Braves. He struck out two.
Harvey delivered perhaps his strongest start of the season against a prolific lineup, with the only major breach coming on an RBI double from Tyler Flowers in the fourth inning. He pitched to contact for the most part, throwing a whopping 73 percent of his pitches for strikes while recording eight groundball outs and nine flyouts. It's been a turbulent season to say the least for Harvey, but he's now delivered back-to-back quality starts and owns a 3.06 ERA over his last three. He'll look to continue his recent success this weekend against the Brewers.
