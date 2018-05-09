Reds GM Dick Williams said Tuesday that he expects Harvey to join the rotation, but no final decision has been made, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

After the Mets DFA'd Harvey, the Reds swung a deal to bring the right-hander to Cincinnati. It's an ambitious reclamation project for the Reds, who will hope to rebuild Harvey's value over the next two and a half months and get something for him at the trade deadline. Harvey threw a 60-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and could theoretically start a game this weekend in Los Angeles. Brandon Finnegan seems the most likely candidate to lose his rotation spot if Harvey does indeed step into a starting role.