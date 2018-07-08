Harvey didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on nine hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out four.

The right-hander got pulled one out from his fourth quality start of the season after throwing 93 pitches (60 strikes), but Harvey seems comfortably in line for his fourth straight win after entrusting the Reds bullpen with a 7-3 lead. While he's still not his dominant pre-injury self, the 29-year-old does have a 2.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB in 29 innings over his last five starts. He'll try to keep things rolling in his next outing Friday in St. Louis.