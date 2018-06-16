Harvey (1-5) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over five-plus innings while striking out two as the Reds fell 3-2 to the Pirates.

The right-hander was actually in line for the win after the fifth inning, but Harvey gave up consecutive singles to begin the sixth then had to watch as the Cincinnati bullpen let them both come around to score. He'll carry a 5.92 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Cubs.