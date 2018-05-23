Reds' Matt Harvey: Goes six strong in win
Harvey (1-2) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday.
This was a fine performance from Harvey, if not exactly dominant. He touched 96 mph with his fastball several times in the first inning, but ended up generating just six swinging strikes on 93 total pitches. Harvey now has a 2.57 ERA and 12:2 K:BB in three starts for the Reds. He will face his toughest tough yet with his new club this weekend in Colorado.
More News
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart