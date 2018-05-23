Harvey (1-2) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

This was a fine performance from Harvey, if not exactly dominant. He touched 96 mph with his fastball several times in the first inning, but ended up generating just six swinging strikes on 93 total pitches. Harvey now has a 2.57 ERA and 12:2 K:BB in three starts for the Reds. He will face his toughest tough yet with his new club this weekend in Colorado.