Reds' Matt Harvey: Hit hard by Brewers in no-decision
Harvey didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 13-12 extra-inning loss to the Brewers, surrendering five runs on 11 hits over four-plus innings while striking out six.
After giving up two runs in the first inning, Harvey seemed to settle down until the wheels completely came off in the fifth as the Brewers got to him for five straight hits -- including a Christian Yelich homer -- to chase him from the game. Fortunately for Harvey's final line, Sal Romano was able to escape the bases-loaded, no-out jam he inherited without allowing a run to score. Despite that bit of good luck, Harvey will still carry a 4.97 ERA into his next outing Monday in Pittsburgh.
