Harvey gave up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five in five innings Saturday against the Phillies. He did not factor in the decision.

Reports suggested that Harvey was in peak form, particularly in terms of velocity. His only mistake was a two-run homer he gave up to the red-hot Rhys Hoskins. There were scouts from roughly a dozen teams in attendance, so look for Harvey, who will be a free agent after this season, to be traded before his next start.