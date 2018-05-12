Reds' Matt Harvey: Looks sharp in Reds debut
Harvey gave up one hit, struck out two and walked none over four innings in a no-decision in his Reds debut on Friday.
Harvey fared well in his first go-around with his new club after a brutal start to the season led to his departure from the Mets, but he got removed after just four innings and 55 pitches, meaning he didn't get a chance to grab the victory. Still, it was an encouraging debut as Harvey retired 12 of 13 batters and saw his fastball reach a season-high 95.8 miles per hour on two occasions. While too much should never be read into one start, it's at least worth keeping an eye on whether a change of scenery is what Harvey may have needed to turn things around and regain his old form.
