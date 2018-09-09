Reds' Matt Harvey: Racks up 10 strikeouts in win
Harvey (7-8) picked up the win Saturday against the Padres, allowing two runs on four hits and three runs across six innings. He struck out a season-high 10 batters.
Harvey was dialed in Saturday, tossing 67 of his 98 pitches for strikes and racking up double-digit strikeouts for the first time since May of 2016. The veteran right-hander has now registered back-to-back quality starts to begin September, posting a 3.75 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 13 strikeouts across 12 innings in those appearances. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which will come on the road against the Cubs.
