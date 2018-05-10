Reds' Matt Harvey: Reds debut set for Friday
Harvey will join the Reds' rotation and start Friday against the Dodgers, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The newly acquired Harvey won't have to wait long to make his Reds debut as he'll toe the rubber just days after being sent over from the Mets. Harvey pitched his way out of the Mets' rotation earlier this season after notching a 6.0 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP through four starts, and his time coming out of the bullpen didn't net positive results, either. Harvey's fastball velocity has also tailed off this season, dropping from nearly 94 miles per hour in 2017 to 92.6. He'll be making his Reds debut in a pitcher-friendly park against a Dodgers' lineup that's been inconsistent to start the year.
