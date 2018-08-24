Reds' Matt Harvey: Remains Friday's starter for Cincinnati
Harvey was not traded and remains the Reds' scheduled starter for Friday's game against the Cubs, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Brewers put in a claim on Harvey but the two sides did not work out a trade within the allotted time frame. Harvey has been close to a league-average starter since joining Cincinnati (96 ERA+), but he's had five- and eight-run blowups recently and makes for a risky option against the first-place Cubs.
