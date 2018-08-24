Harvey was not traded and remains the Reds' scheduled starter for Friday's game against the Cubs, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Brewers put in a claim on Harvey but the two sides did not work out a trade within the allotted time frame. Harvey has been close to a league-average starter since joining Cincinnati (96 ERA+), but he's had five- and eight-run blowups recently and makes for a risky option against the first-place Cubs.