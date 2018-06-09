Harvey didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals, coughing up five runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over six innings while striking out five.

A ninth-inning Reds rally took the right-hander off the hook for his fifth loss of the season, but Harvey was still far from sharp. He's now surrendered 13 runs and five home runs in his last 16.1 innings, and he'll carry a 5.97 ERA into his next outing Friday in Pittsburgh -- assuming that Cincinnati doesn't use its two off days this week to skip the beleaguered pitcher entirely this time through the rotation.