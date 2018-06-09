Reds' Matt Harvey: Rocked by Cards on Friday
Harvey didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals, coughing up five runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over six innings while striking out five.
A ninth-inning Reds rally took the right-hander off the hook for his fifth loss of the season, but Harvey was still far from sharp. He's now surrendered 13 runs and five home runs in his last 16.1 innings, and he'll carry a 5.97 ERA into his next outing Friday in Pittsburgh -- assuming that Cincinnati doesn't use its two off days this week to skip the beleaguered pitcher entirely this time through the rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...