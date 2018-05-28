Harvey (1-3) allowed four earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Rockies.

Harvey stumbled out of the gate, allowing two home runs and three earned runs in his first inning of work. However, he managed to put together a respectable outing the rest of the way, not allowing another run until exiting the game in the sixth inning with a runner on second that eventually scored. Harvey's velocity is worth noting, as he had seen an uptick in velocity after being used in the bullpen with the Mets and in two shortened starts with the Reds. However, he has maintained those gains in two consecutive starts in which he has thrown 93 and 85 pitches respectively. That makes his results in his next start away from Coors Field worth watching, which should come in the Reds upcoming weekend series at San Diego.