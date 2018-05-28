Reds' Matt Harvey: Roughed up at Coors Field
Harvey (1-3) allowed four earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Rockies.
Harvey stumbled out of the gate, allowing two home runs and three earned runs in his first inning of work. However, he managed to put together a respectable outing the rest of the way, not allowing another run until exiting the game in the sixth inning with a runner on second that eventually scored. Harvey's velocity is worth noting, as he had seen an uptick in velocity after being used in the bullpen with the Mets and in two shortened starts with the Reds. However, he has maintained those gains in two consecutive starts in which he has thrown 93 and 85 pitches respectively. That makes his results in his next start away from Coors Field worth watching, which should come in the Reds upcoming weekend series at San Diego.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...