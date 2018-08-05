Reds' Matt Harvey: Roughed up by Nats in nightcap
Harvey (5-7) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, giving up five runs on nine hits and two walks over four innings while striking out one.
Surprisingly still a Red after the trade deadline, Harvey was hit hard by the Nats, with five of the nine hits off the right-hander going for extra bases. He'll carry a 5.37 ERA into his next start, likely to come at home next Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Reds' Matt Harvey: Impresses in likely final start for Reds•
-
Reds' Matt Harvey: Suffers Sunday shellacking•
-
Reds' Matt Harvey: Sharp again in win over Cardinals•
-
Reds' Matt Harvey: Falls short of quality start against Cubs•
-
Reds' Matt Harvey: Tosses scoreless outing•
-
Reds' Matt Harvey: Delivers second straight quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...