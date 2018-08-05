Harvey (5-7) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, giving up five runs on nine hits and two walks over four innings while striking out one.

Surprisingly still a Red after the trade deadline, Harvey was hit hard by the Nats, with five of the nine hits off the right-hander going for extra bases. He'll carry a 5.37 ERA into his next start, likely to come at home next Saturday against the Diamondbacks.