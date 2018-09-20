Harvey (7-9) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering seven runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out five as the Reds fell 7-0 to the Brewers.

A pair of three-run blasts by Jesus Aguilar and Manny Pina accounted for the bulk of the damage, continuing a trend that has seen Harvey serve up 26 homers in 150 innings (1.6 HR/9) this season. The right-hander saw his quality-start streak snapped at three by the disastrous outing, but he's lined up to end the campaign on a high note with a home start against the underpowered Royals on Tuesday.