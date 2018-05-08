Reds' Matt Harvey: Sent to Reds
Harvey was traded from the Mets to the Reds on Tuesday in exchange for Devin Mesoraco and cash.
Harvey has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Mets over the weekend. The 29-year-old struggled as both a starter and reliever this season, compiling an unsightly 7.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 27 innings (eight appearances, four starts). He's expected to join the Reds during their upcoming road trip against the Dodgers this weekend. Cincinnati will likely start him out in the bullpen, though there's a chance he works his way into the rotation if he pitches well in relief.
