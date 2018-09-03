Harvey (6-8) took the loss Monday against the Pirates, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out three across six innings.

Harvey needed just 74 pitches (55 strikes) to get through six innings, but a pair of homers -- a solo shot from Adam Frazier in the first inning and a two-run homer from Gregory Polanco in the sixth -- spoiled his otherwise solid outing. He still salvaged what was his first quality start in three appearances, though he was stuck with the loss as Trevor Williams fired 6.2 scoreless opposite him. Harvey will carry a 4.95 ERA into his next start, which will come at home against the Padres.