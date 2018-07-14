Reds' Matt Harvey: Sharp again in win over Cardinals
Harvey (5-5) got the win over the Cardinals on Friday, giving up just one earned run on four hits over five innings, striking out five and walking two as the Reds prevailed 9-1.
It was the fourth straight winning decision in what has been a bit of a resurgent stretch for the veteran right-hander, who has now yielded two earned runs or fewer in five straight outings to bring his ERA down to 4.63 and his WHIP to 1.28. Those are still a far cry from the ridiculous numbers he used to put up during his days as a legitimate ace, but Harvey's strong pitching of late at least offers some hope he could provide decent fantasy value in the second half of the season.
