Harvey (5-5) got the win over the Cardinals on Friday, giving up just one earned run on four hits over five innings, striking out five and walking two as the Reds prevailed 9-1.

It was the fourth straight winning decision in what has been a bit of a resurgent stretch for the veteran right-hander, who has now yielded two earned runs or fewer in five straight outings to bring his ERA down to 4.63 and his WHIP to 1.28. Those are still a far cry from the ridiculous numbers he used to put up during his days as a legitimate ace, but Harvey's strong pitching of late at least offers some hope he could provide decent fantasy value in the second half of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories