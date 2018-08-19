Harvey (6-7) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-1 victory over the Giants, allowing four hits and a walk over 6.1 scoreless innings while striking out five.

The right-hander took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning en route to his second straight quality start and first win since the All-Star break. Harvey will carry a 4.91 ERA into his next outing Friday on the road against the Cubs.