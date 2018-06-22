Harvey (2-5) threw six innings Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six in the 6-2 win over the Cubs.

The 29-year-old right-hander dropped his season ERA to 5.66 but still hasn't exactly found his groove in Cincinnati. He owns a 4.79 ERA in 41.1 innings with the Reds alongside a 32:11 K:BB. He'll look to keep the momentum going next Tuesday in Atlanta.