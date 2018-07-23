Reds' Matt Harvey: Suffers Sunday shellacking
Harvey had his worst start as a member of the Reds on Sunday against the Pirates, giving up four homers as part of an eight-run outing over 3.2 innings. Harvey really struggled with his command, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "I tried to go in, and it'd go back over the plate. I tried to go away to a righty, and it was tailing down the middle," said Harvey. "The slider wasn't doing a whole lot, and that's what's been so successful the last couple of weeks, being able to locate the fastball and work the slider off the bat. It was a rough one, but I'll get back after it this week and get ready for my next one."
Harvey is slated to get one more start before the July 31st trade deadline, pitching on Saturday at home against the Phillies. The Reds are going with a six-man rotation to accommodate the return of Homer Bailey from the DL, though Harvey's expected trade will presumably change that.
