Harvey allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six over 5.1 innings as he didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Cubs.

Harvey gave up just one run in the sixth inning before exiting with the ballgame tied 1-1. He tossed 49 of 83 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old has looked sharp throughout his previous three outings, as he's tossed 18.2 frames and recorded 18 punchouts while allowing just three runs. Harvey will look to keep it rolling his next turn through the rotation, which is slated for Thursday against Milwaukee.