Reds' Matt Harvey: Takes loss in San Diego
Harvey (1-4) was charged with five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk over five innings in a loss to the Padres on Saturday. He struck out three.
San Diego put up four against Harvey in the second inning, with five of the first six batters of the inning reaching base safely. Harvey allowed just two baserunners over his final three frames, but the damage was already done. The right-hander has now allowed eight runs in his last 10.1 innings, and while one of those bumps in the road came at Colorado, this outing just goes to show that Harvey is still far from a sure thing even in a great matchup. He gets the Rockies at home next week.
