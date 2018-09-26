Reds' Matt Harvey: Takes no decision Tuesday
Harvey allowed three runs on six hits and no walks across five innings during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Royals. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.
Harvey was again hurt by the long ball and gave up a two-run home run to Ryan O'Hearn, bringing his season total to 27 home runs allowed. The effort was the 29-year-old's final start of 2018, as he finishes the season with a 4.94 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 131:37 K:BB.
