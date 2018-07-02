Harvey (4-5) allowed no runs on two hits while striking out six across 5.2 innings as he notched the win Sunday against Milwaukee.

Harvey turned in one of his more effective outings of the season, and he likely would've worked deeper into the game (68 pitches through 5.2 innings) if it weren't for a rain delay that interrupted the sixth inning. He's put together a decent performance in each of his last four starts, surrendering three runs or fewer and walking just four batters over 23.1 innings. Although he's accrued a 4.91 ERA through 80.2 innings, he appears to be settling in with his new team.