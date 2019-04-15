Kemp is starting in left field and batting cleanup Monday against the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Kemp is one of eight right-handed hitters in the lineup to face Kershaw. He's hitting a paltry .162/.162/.243 so far this season, with 14 strikeouts and no walks, though he did homer last week against the Marlins.

