Kemp was removed from Sunday's game against the Padres in the fourth inning and is undergoing tests to his chest area, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Kemp ran into the left field wall in the third inning, trying to catch a ball headed over the fence. He wanted to stay in the game, but manager David Bell determined that Kemp was in too much pain. If Kemp is out, Jesse Winker -- who moved over ffrom center to replace Kemp Sunday -- and Scott Schebler could both get a slight bump in playing time.