Reds' Matt Kemp: First base unlikely
Kemp is unlikely to be part of the Reds' first base picture, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "We hope Joey (Votto) plays every day for the most part, but I think there's going to be some thought to making sure he's strong all the way through," manager David Bell said. "Matt Kemp has never played there. I know we talk about moving positions a lot and try to talk about how possible it is because I believe that, but that's a tough thing. At this point in his career, to have never played the position, that would be a big ask."
Obviously Joey Votto is the every day starter at first base, but in the event that Votto is injured or needs a day off, it's unlikely that the Reds turn to Kemp. Kemp is going to have a difficult time playing regularly absent an injury, especially if Nick Senzel starts up with the big club on Opening Day.
