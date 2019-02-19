Kemp is unlikely to be part of the Reds' first base picture, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "We hope Joey (Votto) plays every day for the most part, but I think there's going to be some thought to making sure he's strong all the way through," manager David Bell said. "Matt Kemp has never played there. I know we talk about moving positions a lot and try to talk about how possible it is because I believe that, but that's a tough thing. At this point in his career, to have never played the position, that would be a big ask."

Obviously Joey Votto is the every day starter at first base, but in the event that Votto is injured or needs a day off, it's unlikely that the Reds turn to Kemp. Kemp is going to have a difficult time playing regularly absent an injury, especially if Nick Senzel starts up with the big club on Opening Day.