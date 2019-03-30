Kemp will start in left field and hit fifth Saturday against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Kemp will be making his regular-season debut for the Reds after failing to see any use off the bench in Thursday's Opening Day win. He'll check into the lineup for a resting Jesse Winker, though it's still expected that Winker, Scott Schebler and Yasiel Puig will make up the Cincinnati outfield in the majority of games to begin the season. Kemp's path to at-bats will become even more blocked once top prospect Nick Senzel (ankle) gets healthy and earns a callup from Triple-A Louisville.