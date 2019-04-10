Reds' Matt Kemp: Goes deep for first time in 2019
Kemp went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and two runs in a 14-0 victory against the Marlins on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old was the first of three straight batters to hit a home run for the Reds in the sixth Tuesday night. On the blast, Kemp picked up his first homer and RBI with the Reds this season. He is 4-for-27 (.148) with one extra-base hit, three RBI and three runs in nine games.
