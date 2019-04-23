Kemp was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a broken rib, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Kemp was initially diagnosed with a chest well contusion after running into a wall during Sunday's contest, but it's since been revealed that he fractured a rib. It's unclear if he'll be able to return after the 10-day minimum. Phillip Ervin has been recalled from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move.