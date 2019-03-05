Reds' Matt Kemp: Hits second homer of spring
Kemp hit his second homer of the spring Monday against the Diamondbacks. He's off to a good start this spring, but right now he doesn't have a projected place to play, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "It's a great question, because he's been such a good player for so long," Reds manager David Bell said on Monday. "He's the kind of player that can carry a team. He's that kind of offensive player. He's been on good teams, he's been on great teams. He just brings so much. I don't have the answer to that."
Bell has stated that he wants Yasiel Puig to start in right field and Jesse Winker in left field, with the starting center field job up between Nick Senzel and Scott Schebler. Kemp's best bet is if Senzel begins the year in the minors and that he starts against lefties.
