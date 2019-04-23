Kemp (ribs) is expected to remain out for at least a few weeks, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Kemp will require longer than the 10-day minimum to recover from a broken rib, likely opening the door for Phillip Ervin to see more opportunities. Kemp was off to a slow start at the dish in 2019 prior to the injury, hitting .200 with a home run and five RBI over 20 games.